Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Rental Home located in highly desired North Phoenix location. Home was remodeled in 2011 to include new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!), new tile in all high traffic areas and bonus room. Remodeled bathrooms with new varieties, lighting and tile surround tub and showers. Home has newer carpet installed and ample storage! Located within 1 mile from Costco, mall, eateries and shops. Great central location for freeway access to downtown!