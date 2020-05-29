All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3758 West Eva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3758 West Eva Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:50 PM

3758 West Eva Street

3758 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3758 West Eva Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now offering a $95/month concession off the $1,675 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,580!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! The kitchen has black appliances, glass top stove and beautiful brick wall accents! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 West Eva Street have any available units?
3758 West Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 West Eva Street have?
Some of 3758 West Eva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 West Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
3758 West Eva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 West Eva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3758 West Eva Street is pet friendly.
Does 3758 West Eva Street offer parking?
No, 3758 West Eva Street does not offer parking.
Does 3758 West Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 West Eva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 West Eva Street have a pool?
Yes, 3758 West Eva Street has a pool.
Does 3758 West Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 3758 West Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 West Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3758 West Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Palms Apartments
1517 E Colter St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College