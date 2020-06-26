All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

3758 E MARMORA Street

3758 East Marmora Street · No Longer Available
Location

3758 East Marmora Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great remodeled home with all new windows bathrooms and kitchen ..stainless steel appliances all new tile flooring . Oversized yard that backs up to the stone creek wash for an open views of the mountains and newly remodeled sparkling fenced pool . walking distance to Roadrunner park . Terrific central location with easy access to the 51 freeways. Ready for August 1st occupancy. .Easy to show .. vacant and on lock box now. Also available as vacarion rental $4000 furnished high season- $2000 unfurnished long term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3758 E MARMORA Street have any available units?
3758 E MARMORA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3758 E MARMORA Street have?
Some of 3758 E MARMORA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3758 E MARMORA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3758 E MARMORA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3758 E MARMORA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3758 E MARMORA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3758 E MARMORA Street offer parking?
No, 3758 E MARMORA Street does not offer parking.
Does 3758 E MARMORA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3758 E MARMORA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3758 E MARMORA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3758 E MARMORA Street has a pool.
Does 3758 E MARMORA Street have accessible units?
No, 3758 E MARMORA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3758 E MARMORA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3758 E MARMORA Street has units with dishwashers.
