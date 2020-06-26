3758 E MARMORA Street

Great remodeled home with all new windows bathrooms and kitchen ..stainless steel appliances all new tile flooring . Oversized yard that backs up to the stone creek wash for an open views of the mountains and newly remodeled sparkling fenced pool . walking distance to Roadrunner park . Terrific central location with easy access to the 51 freeways. Ready for August 1st occupancy. .Easy to show .. vacant and on lock box now. Also available as vacarion rental $4000 furnished high season- $2000 unfurnished long term
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
