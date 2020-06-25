3756 E KERRY Lane

Gorgeous Single Level side yard Home Next to Park with a welcoming Front Porch. Warm Open Floorplan and Cook's Kitchen with Island complete with a Reverse Osmosis Water System. The Home has a Full Soft Water System as well. This home Sides to a Park and boasts a Private Drive with a 2 car Garage in the Back. There's Only One Neighbor. It has regular Landscaping Service and an installed SOLAR SYSTEM that is PAID BY THE OWNERS. Nice quiet family neighborhood!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
