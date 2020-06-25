All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3756 E KERRY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3756 E KERRY Lane

3756 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3756 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Gorgeous Single Level side yard Home Next to Park with a welcoming Front Porch. Warm Open Floorplan and Cook's Kitchen with Island complete with a Reverse Osmosis Water System. The Home has a Full Soft Water System as well. This home Sides to a Park and boasts a Private Drive with a 2 car Garage in the Back. There's Only One Neighbor. It has regular Landscaping Service and an installed SOLAR SYSTEM that is PAID BY THE OWNERS. Nice quiet family neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 E KERRY Lane have any available units?
3756 E KERRY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3756 E KERRY Lane have?
Some of 3756 E KERRY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3756 E KERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3756 E KERRY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 E KERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3756 E KERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3756 E KERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3756 E KERRY Lane offers parking.
Does 3756 E KERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 E KERRY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 E KERRY Lane have a pool?
No, 3756 E KERRY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3756 E KERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3756 E KERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 E KERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3756 E KERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
