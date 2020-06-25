3756 E KERRY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Single Level side yard Home Next to Park with a welcoming Front Porch. Warm Open Floorplan and Cook's Kitchen with Island complete with a Reverse Osmosis Water System. The Home has a Full Soft Water System as well. This home Sides to a Park and boasts a Private Drive with a 2 car Garage in the Back. There's Only One Neighbor. It has regular Landscaping Service and an installed SOLAR SYSTEM that is PAID BY THE OWNERS. Nice quiet family neighborhood!