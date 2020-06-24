All apartments in Phoenix
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue

3739 West Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3739 West Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sungold

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Den that has a Separate entrance in an established and quiet North Phoenix Location. This Freshly Painted home features: Modern light Grey Paint, New Fixtures and Fans, Newer Kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and Stained Concrete floors for easy cleanup. New energy efficient AC in 2019. Big backyard with private pool that includes weekly pool service, and low maintenance landscaping. RV Gate and storage area. Large Laundry room with tons of storage and a Washer and Dryer hookup in home. This Home is clean, remodeled and ready for you! Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

