3739 W ORANGEWOOD Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with Den that has a Separate entrance in an established and quiet North Phoenix Location. This Freshly Painted home features: Modern light Grey Paint, New Fixtures and Fans, Newer Kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, and Stained Concrete floors for easy cleanup. New energy efficient AC in 2019. Big backyard with private pool that includes weekly pool service, and low maintenance landscaping. RV Gate and storage area. Large Laundry room with tons of storage and a Washer and Dryer hookup in home. This Home is clean, remodeled and ready for you! Owner/Agent.