3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive

3739 West Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3739 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
This Phoenix Charmer, features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and nice upgrades. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, new appliances and a wonderful backyard. The citrus trees are mature and bearing fruit, and the shed is great for storage. The patio has pavers under a great finished ceiling. Great access to freeway, shopping districts, and downtown. No Cats, Dogs ok under 30 lbs, tenant to verify all listing info including schools. Tenant to pay 2.3% city rental tax along with rent $199 admin fee due upon move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have any available units?
3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have?
Some of 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive offer parking?
No, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have a pool?
No, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
