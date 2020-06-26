3739 W LAS PALMARITAS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This Phoenix Charmer, features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and nice upgrades. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen, new appliances and a wonderful backyard. The citrus trees are mature and bearing fruit, and the shed is great for storage. The patio has pavers under a great finished ceiling. Great access to freeway, shopping districts, and downtown. No Cats, Dogs ok under 30 lbs, tenant to verify all listing info including schools. Tenant to pay 2.3% city rental tax along with rent $199 admin fee due upon move in.