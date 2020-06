Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool internet access

OUTSTANDING CHECK OUT THIS PRISTINE RENTAL Utilities included in rent amount And definitely cable Internet too! King size bed and a queen size bed plus a queen size sofa bedLuxurious memory foam mattressesStainless steel appliances granite countertops indirect lighting three flat screen TVs every amenity is provided in this turn key rental !Small dog allowed Sorry no cats pleaseMove right in and RELAX