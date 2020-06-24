3736 West Villa Theresa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home on a Huge Cul-de-sac lot. This House features Tile flooring, Custom paint inside, fresh paint outside, new upstairs flooring, large bedrooms, and a Vaulted & Beamed Great room ceiling with Skylights! The Updated Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and Flagstone flooring! The Huge Master Suite boasts his/hers closets, Remodeled Master Bath with Beautiful Granite topped vanity and a Tile Walk-in shower w/ rain shower Head and body jets! Walk outside to a huge yard with an extended patio and storage area with shed. This home located at 3736 W Villa Theresa Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.