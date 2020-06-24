All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3736 West Villa Theresa Drive

3736 West Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3736 West Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home on a Huge Cul-de-sac lot. This House features Tile flooring, Custom paint inside, fresh paint outside, new upstairs flooring, large bedrooms, and a Vaulted & Beamed Great room ceiling with Skylights! The Updated Kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, a large pantry and Flagstone flooring! The Huge Master Suite boasts his/hers closets, Remodeled Master Bath with Beautiful Granite topped vanity and a Tile Walk-in shower w/ rain shower Head and body jets! Walk outside to a huge yard with an extended patio and storage area with shed. This home located at 3736 W Villa Theresa Dr in Glendale is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.2%. Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have any available units?
3736 West Villa Theresa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have?
Some of 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3736 West Villa Theresa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive offer parking?
No, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have a pool?
No, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 West Villa Theresa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
