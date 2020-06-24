All apartments in Phoenix
3733 E KERRY Lane
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

3733 E KERRY Lane

3733 East Kerry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3733 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 Story in Willow Run across the street from the neighborhood park and backing to another neighborhood park. Best location in the neighborhood! 2 Story home built in 2007 so low utility bills, tested via Energy audit.. Low maintenance w/landscaping included 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel and black appliances, loads of storage, maple blinds throughout, custom paint and neutral carpet. North/South orientation with side brick paver landscaping included in lease. Rear entry 2 car full garage with storage cabinets. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

