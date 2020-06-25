All apartments in Phoenix
3731 E Zachary Drive
3731 E Zachary Drive

3731 East Zachary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3731 East Zachary Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for July 3, 2019 lease in Fireside at Desert Ridge -- the popular UNFURNISHED Willow one-level floorplan is perfect for individuals or families searching for a tastefully decorated and wonderfully located home. Granite counters, stainless appliances, gorgeous tile, custom backsplash, classically upgraded baths with a stunning walk-in master shower are all featured in a private setting that truly feels like ''home.'' Conveniently situated within minutes to shopping & entertainment.No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 E Zachary Drive have any available units?
3731 E Zachary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 E Zachary Drive have?
Some of 3731 E Zachary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 E Zachary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3731 E Zachary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 E Zachary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3731 E Zachary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3731 E Zachary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3731 E Zachary Drive offers parking.
Does 3731 E Zachary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 E Zachary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 E Zachary Drive have a pool?
No, 3731 E Zachary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3731 E Zachary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3731 E Zachary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 E Zachary Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3731 E Zachary Drive has units with dishwashers.
