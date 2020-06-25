3731 E Zachary Drive

Amenities

Available for July 3, 2019 lease in Fireside at Desert Ridge -- the popular UNFURNISHED Willow one-level floorplan is perfect for individuals or families searching for a tastefully decorated and wonderfully located home. Granite counters, stainless appliances, gorgeous tile, custom backsplash, classically upgraded baths with a stunning walk-in master shower are all featured in a private setting that truly feels like ''home.'' Conveniently situated within minutes to shopping & entertainment.No pets.