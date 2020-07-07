3730 E Evans Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baafd59050 ---- Beautiful Updated 3 BR / 2 BA Home in a Perfect Location. Very close to AZ 51 and easy access to the 101 Loop. Open kitchen features chocolate shaker cabinets & island, stainless appliances, built-in microwave, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and recessed lighting. Dining area has a spectacular view of the quaint backyard with covered patio, mature trees and lots of grass. Patio is set up for entertainment with an outdoor sectional and HD Movie projector w/ pull down screen. Spacious living room lead to two roomy guest rooms, guest bathroom and master bedroom w/ bathroom. Large laundry room with washer & dryer included. Filtration system for drinking water. Dual pane windows, lighted ceiling fans and update features throughout. You will love this home!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available 1 Years Dryer