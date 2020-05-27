All apartments in Phoenix
3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr.

3725 East Rocky Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3725 East Rocky Slope Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home offers a living room/family room floor plan with vaulted ceilings and neutral colors throughout. Eat in Kitchen features an island, lots of cabinet space and pantry. Master bath has his /her sinks and a separate tub and shower. Backyard features easy to maintain landscaping!
*Property available 7/15/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1245
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 7/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have any available units?
3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. offer parking?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have a pool?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 E. Rocky Slope Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
