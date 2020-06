Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level home in Fireside, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. Kitchen features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances and wood floors throughout. Nice open great room floor plan. Both bathrooms are upgraded with granite counter tops. This home sits on a corner lot with no neighbors behind you!! This is a must see!