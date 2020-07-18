All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3722 E FLOWER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3722 E FLOWER ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3722 E FLOWER ST

3722 E Flower St · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Citrus Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3722 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3722 E FLOWER ST · Avail. Aug 15

$2,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
3722 E FLOWER ST Available 08/15/20 STUNNING 3 BED 2.5 BATHROOM ARCADIA NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME - Welcome to Citrus Court by Arcadia Commons, a newly constructed community located conveniently in Arcadia! This desert contemporary home is brand new and features include an open and thoughtfully designed floor plan, 3 large bedrooms with upstairs laundry room, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, kitchen island, Tankless gas water heater, Nest Thermostat, & two car garage. Live close to all the Arcadia hot spots like LGO, Postino's, North Italia, and Chelsea's Kitchen. Luxury living has never been so affordable! Gardening/landscaping service included for the front yard.

Rent - $2,575/month + tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,575
Application Fee - $50/Adult
One Time Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250 per pet (Lessor has final approval)

Call listing agent for a tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721 direct
480-550-8500 office
Michael@eandgrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE5855884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 E FLOWER ST have any available units?
3722 E FLOWER ST has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 E FLOWER ST have?
Some of 3722 E FLOWER ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 E FLOWER ST currently offering any rent specials?
3722 E FLOWER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 E FLOWER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 E FLOWER ST is pet friendly.
Does 3722 E FLOWER ST offer parking?
Yes, 3722 E FLOWER ST offers parking.
Does 3722 E FLOWER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 E FLOWER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 E FLOWER ST have a pool?
No, 3722 E FLOWER ST does not have a pool.
Does 3722 E FLOWER ST have accessible units?
No, 3722 E FLOWER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 E FLOWER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 E FLOWER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3722 E FLOWER ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity