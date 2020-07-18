Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

3722 E FLOWER ST Available 08/15/20 STUNNING 3 BED 2.5 BATHROOM ARCADIA NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME - Welcome to Citrus Court by Arcadia Commons, a newly constructed community located conveniently in Arcadia! This desert contemporary home is brand new and features include an open and thoughtfully designed floor plan, 3 large bedrooms with upstairs laundry room, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, kitchen island, Tankless gas water heater, Nest Thermostat, & two car garage. Live close to all the Arcadia hot spots like LGO, Postino's, North Italia, and Chelsea's Kitchen. Luxury living has never been so affordable! Gardening/landscaping service included for the front yard.



Rent - $2,575/month + tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,575

Application Fee - $50/Adult

One Time Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250 per pet (Lessor has final approval)



Call listing agent for a tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721 direct

480-550-8500 office

Michael@eandgrealestate.com

E & G Real Estate Services



(RLNE5855884)