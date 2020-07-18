Amenities
3722 E FLOWER ST Available 08/15/20 STUNNING 3 BED 2.5 BATHROOM ARCADIA NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME - Welcome to Citrus Court by Arcadia Commons, a newly constructed community located conveniently in Arcadia! This desert contemporary home is brand new and features include an open and thoughtfully designed floor plan, 3 large bedrooms with upstairs laundry room, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas range, kitchen island, Tankless gas water heater, Nest Thermostat, & two car garage. Live close to all the Arcadia hot spots like LGO, Postino's, North Italia, and Chelsea's Kitchen. Luxury living has never been so affordable! Gardening/landscaping service included for the front yard.
Rent - $2,575/month + tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,575
Application Fee - $50/Adult
One Time Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250 per pet (Lessor has final approval)
Call listing agent for a tour today!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721 direct
480-550-8500 office
Michael@eandgrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services
(RLNE5855884)