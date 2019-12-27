3719 E AMELIA Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath with DIVING POOL situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in Arcadia Lite! Big, grassy front and backyard with pool service, yard maintenance and irrigation included. This classic brick home is newly renovated to include all new kitchen with quartz countertops, completely renovated bathrooms, and wood look tile. This home has views of Camelback Mountain and is walking distance to The Madison Improvement Club, Zipps, The Vig, Beckett's Table, The Market, Crudo and the list goes on! House and location are perfect... come see for yourself!