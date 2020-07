Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Four bedroom + Loft in spacious home. Brand new carpet upstairs and all upgraded tile downstairs. Fresh paint thruout whole house. Living room, spacious family room, dining area open to the kitchen. 1/2 bath downstairs. Four bedrooms upstairs includes master suite with private bath. Call today to view! Sorry, no pets due to new carpet.Will be cleaned this week (sorry cleaner has been out sick!)