Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Fully updated house with dive pool that is ready for fast move in. Designer kitchen with custom quartz counters, soft close drawers and cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Custom designer flooring throughout. French doors to the patio and guest bedroom. Extended length garage, huge laundry room, wood burning fireplace. Floating cabinets in the bathrooms, designer custom showers. Pool service is included in the rental price.