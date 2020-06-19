All apartments in Phoenix
3708 E KERRY Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

3708 E KERRY Lane

3708 East Kerry Lane · (480) 756-9922
Location

3708 East Kerry Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nicely FULLY FURNISHED long or short term may consider month to month, corner lot, tucked in a quiet family neighborhood. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs, upstairs laundry. Wood like tile on the first floor and carpeting in all the bedrooms. Kitchen includes eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar, overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances, Big screen TV, ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer/dryer, 2 car garage and much, much more. Great location, minutes to Scottsdale close to everything, Freeway, Shopping, Casino, Ballpark, Golfing, Old Town. Walking distance to Paradise Valley Park Golf Course and short drive to Wildfire Golf Club. Located in a great neighborhood, with community park. Home has ample room for your friends and family to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 E KERRY Lane have any available units?
3708 E KERRY Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 E KERRY Lane have?
Some of 3708 E KERRY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 E KERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3708 E KERRY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 E KERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3708 E KERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3708 E KERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3708 E KERRY Lane does offer parking.
Does 3708 E KERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3708 E KERRY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 E KERRY Lane have a pool?
No, 3708 E KERRY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3708 E KERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3708 E KERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 E KERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 E KERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
