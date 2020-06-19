3708 E KERRY Lane

Amenities

Very nicely FULLY FURNISHED long or short term may consider month to month, corner lot, tucked in a quiet family neighborhood. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bath upstairs, and half bath downstairs, upstairs laundry. Wood like tile on the first floor and carpeting in all the bedrooms. Kitchen includes eat in kitchen area, breakfast bar, overlooking great room, stainless steel appliances, Big screen TV, ceiling fans, refrigerator, washer/dryer, 2 car garage and much, much more. Great location, minutes to Scottsdale close to everything, Freeway, Shopping, Casino, Ballpark, Golfing, Old Town. Walking distance to Paradise Valley Park Golf Course and short drive to Wildfire Golf Club. Located in a great neighborhood, with community park. Home has ample room for your friends and family to enjoy!