3703 E ROCKY SLOPE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court

MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH 3 BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, ISLAND IN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO INTO GRASS BACKYARD. FRONT HAS GRASS AND ROCK. SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER BATH. LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH COMMUNITY POOLS, SPAS, TENNIS, PARKS, ETC. REFRIG/WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. 12 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE. DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING. Landlord is not planning to do any interior painting or replacing carpet. Tenant pays $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in and $20/month administrative fee paid to Realty Executives. No roommates please.