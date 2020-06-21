3665 E MAFFEO Road

Amenities

Gorgeous single level Toll Brothers home in the high demand community of Aviano. Home features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, highly upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range and more. This is a big open split floor plan nearly 3500 sq ft, large family room w fire place, formal dining and plenty of space. Huge master includes nice sitting area, big closet and well upgraded master bath. The Aviano community offers great schools, as well as a terrific community center with pools, spas, sports courts, rock wall, workout facilities, and weekly planned events. You will love this home and neighborhood.