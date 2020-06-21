All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:35 PM

3665 E MAFFEO Road

3665 East Maffeo Road · (602) 790-7070
Location

3665 East Maffeo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Gorgeous single level Toll Brothers home in the high demand community of Aviano. Home features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, highly upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range and more. This is a big open split floor plan nearly 3500 sq ft, large family room w fire place, formal dining and plenty of space. Huge master includes nice sitting area, big closet and well upgraded master bath. The Aviano community offers great schools, as well as a terrific community center with pools, spas, sports courts, rock wall, workout facilities, and weekly planned events. You will love this home and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have any available units?
3665 E MAFFEO Road has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have?
Some of 3665 E MAFFEO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 E MAFFEO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3665 E MAFFEO Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 E MAFFEO Road pet-friendly?
No, 3665 E MAFFEO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3665 E MAFFEO Road does offer parking.
Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 E MAFFEO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have a pool?
Yes, 3665 E MAFFEO Road has a pool.
Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have accessible units?
No, 3665 E MAFFEO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 E MAFFEO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 E MAFFEO Road has units with dishwashers.
