3662 E Bloomfield Rd
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:20 AM

3662 E Bloomfield Rd

3662 East Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

3662 East Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly updated home features beautiful tile flooring with a wood-like appeal, an open living area, and large windows that bring in lots of natural light throughout. Cook meals with updated stainless steel appliances, sleek white cabinetry, Coran countertops, and a raised ceiling design that adds character to the space. Spacious bedrooms match the chic, modern style of the home and come with ceiling fans. This home features a long patio space. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have any available units?
3662 E Bloomfield Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have?
Some of 3662 E Bloomfield Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 E Bloomfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3662 E Bloomfield Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 E Bloomfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd offers parking.
Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have a pool?
No, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 E Bloomfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 E Bloomfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
