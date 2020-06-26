All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3632 W. Ocotillo Rd.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

3632 W. Ocotillo Rd.

3632 West Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3632 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Rental Home in Phoenix - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or text.

This quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home features tile throughout the living areas of the home making for quick clean up and easy maintenance with the 3 bedrooms nicely carpeted in a beautiful brown color, The eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile counters with matching tile back splash. The beautiful white painted cupboards are a nice contrast to the black appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. Bar stools can line the counter to give plenty of extra seating. The laundry hookup only is in the one-car garage. There is a full bathroom in Master Bedroom making for a nice en suite. Call today to see this beautiful home.

Contact Agent: Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or text.

Visit www.treehouserent.com to see other available rentals. Requirements to lease can be found in the pdf. on the first page of the website.
Please do not apply until you have seen the home.

(RLNE1864927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have any available units?
3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have?
Some of 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. offers parking.
Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have a pool?
No, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 W. Ocotillo Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College