All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3632 E VERDIN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3632 E VERDIN Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:19 AM

3632 E VERDIN Road

3632 E Verdin Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3632 E Verdin Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Perfect home in a great location! A well cared for 3 beds, 2 bath with a 2 car garage. There are wood floors in family room, kitchen and dining areas. Carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Enjoy vaulted ceilings, 2 tone interior paint, an open kitchen/family room, a fireplace, and a large covered patio in back. Desert landscaping front and back. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included. 1 block from schools. 1 small pet OK under 25 lbs with $300 additional refundable pet deposit. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 E VERDIN Road have any available units?
3632 E VERDIN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 E VERDIN Road have?
Some of 3632 E VERDIN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 E VERDIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
3632 E VERDIN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 E VERDIN Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 E VERDIN Road is pet friendly.
Does 3632 E VERDIN Road offer parking?
Yes, 3632 E VERDIN Road offers parking.
Does 3632 E VERDIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 E VERDIN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 E VERDIN Road have a pool?
No, 3632 E VERDIN Road does not have a pool.
Does 3632 E VERDIN Road have accessible units?
No, 3632 E VERDIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 E VERDIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 E VERDIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College