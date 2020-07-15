All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:06 PM

3631 N 54TH Court

3631 North 54th Court · (480) 778-1555
Location

3631 North 54th Court, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3162 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - Brightly remodeled 5 bedroom (plus bonus room) and 3 bathroom home in Arcadia Proper. Sleeps 12! Gourmet kitchen features Wolf appliances, gas range, double oven, island and equipped all the gadgets you need including dishware, flatware and pots and pans. Linens and towels are also included. Plenty of places to sit and entertain from a formal dining room to kitchen nook, island bar seating, a large family room, and an outdoor living space with brand new BBQ. Relax by the pool and enjoy the outdoor shower. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, minutes from Phx Sky Harbor Airport. See calendar for availability or call listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3631 N 54TH Court have any available units?
3631 N 54TH Court has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3631 N 54TH Court have?
Some of 3631 N 54TH Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3631 N 54TH Court currently offering any rent specials?
3631 N 54TH Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3631 N 54TH Court pet-friendly?
No, 3631 N 54TH Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3631 N 54TH Court offer parking?
Yes, 3631 N 54TH Court offers parking.
Does 3631 N 54TH Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3631 N 54TH Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3631 N 54TH Court have a pool?
Yes, 3631 N 54TH Court has a pool.
Does 3631 N 54TH Court have accessible units?
No, 3631 N 54TH Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3631 N 54TH Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3631 N 54TH Court has units with dishwashers.
