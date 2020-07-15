3631 N 54TH Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL - Brightly remodeled 5 bedroom (plus bonus room) and 3 bathroom home in Arcadia Proper. Sleeps 12! Gourmet kitchen features Wolf appliances, gas range, double oven, island and equipped all the gadgets you need including dishware, flatware and pots and pans. Linens and towels are also included. Plenty of places to sit and entertain from a formal dining room to kitchen nook, island bar seating, a large family room, and an outdoor living space with brand new BBQ. Relax by the pool and enjoy the outdoor shower. Close to Old Town Scottsdale, minutes from Phx Sky Harbor Airport. See calendar for availability or call listing agent.