Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

3624 E MONTECITO Avenue

3624 East Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely renovated unit with new flooring, kitchen appliances, updated bathrooms along with updated plumbing, electrical, and air-conditioning unit. Two bedroom, two bathroom with back patio and breeze way entry that does not share neighboring walls to add that element of privacy. Cute courtyard in back leads to covered parking and alleyway. On site laundry with on site external storage. Front and back entry lockable gates on property added for additional privacy and security. Great central location near Biltmore, Arcadia, and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to shopping, restaurants, amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
3624 E MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
