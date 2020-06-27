3624 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Nicely renovated unit with new flooring, kitchen appliances, updated bathrooms along with updated plumbing, electrical, and air-conditioning unit. Two bedroom, two bathroom with back patio and breeze way entry that does not share neighboring walls to add that element of privacy. Cute courtyard in back leads to covered parking and alleyway. On site laundry with on site external storage. Front and back entry lockable gates on property added for additional privacy and security. Great central location near Biltmore, Arcadia, and Old Town Scottsdale. Close to shopping, restaurants, amenities.