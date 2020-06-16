3618 W MARCONI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicest house in the community - just tastefully remodeled less than a year ago! Most up to-date cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile through out the entire first floor. Living and dining room in the front, Large kitchen with a nice breakfast area. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanity, separate show/bathtub. Lots of cabinet space, even in the garage! Surround sound. Custom sunscreens. Great location! Gated community, HOA takes care of the front yard & a community pool!