Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:25 AM

3618 W MARCONI Avenue

3618 West Marconi Avenue · (623) 341-6906
Location

3618 West Marconi Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicest house in the community - just tastefully remodeled less than a year ago! Most up to-date cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile through out the entire first floor. Living and dining room in the front, Large kitchen with a nice breakfast area. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanity, separate show/bathtub. Lots of cabinet space, even in the garage! Surround sound. Custom sunscreens. Great location! Gated community, HOA takes care of the front yard & a community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have any available units?
3618 W MARCONI Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have?
Some of 3618 W MARCONI Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 W MARCONI Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3618 W MARCONI Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 W MARCONI Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue has a pool.
Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 W MARCONI Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 W MARCONI Avenue has units with dishwashers.
