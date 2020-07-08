Amenities
3614 W DANBURY DR - 3BR 2BA Bell Rd/35th Ave - READY TO MOVE IN! GREAT HOME WITH FORMAL LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM! SINGLE LEVEL! CLOSE TO I-17 & 101 - CALL TODAY! - Formal Living + Family room. Master & 2nd bedroom bedroom w/ walk in closet. Huge rear yard w/ side RV Gate. Extra 2 car front parking & side parking. Close to I-17 & 101 access. All neutral colors.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
No Cats Allowed
