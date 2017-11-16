All apartments in Phoenix
3613 West El Caminito Drive

3613 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3613 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The property features a great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with a screened patio that’s great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have any available units?
3613 West El Caminito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have?
Some of 3613 West El Caminito Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 West El Caminito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3613 West El Caminito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 West El Caminito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 West El Caminito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3613 West El Caminito Drive offers parking.
Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 West El Caminito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have a pool?
No, 3613 West El Caminito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have accessible units?
No, 3613 West El Caminito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 West El Caminito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 West El Caminito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

