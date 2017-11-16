3613 West El Caminito Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The property features a great kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with a screened patio that’s great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.