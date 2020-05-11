3606 E WINDMERE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful two story home in the highly desirable community of Lakewood. Just Painted! Brand New Tile Floor. Fabulous floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large Master bedroom with large bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs loft is perfect for play area or home office. Wonderful central location with short distance to schools, shopping, restaurants and all amenities. Easy access to I-10, 202, 101 and US 60. Call/Text 602-321-7868 to schedule showing. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply and pay $35.00 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee.