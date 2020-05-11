All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

3606 E WINDMERE Drive

3606 East Windmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3606 East Windmere Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful two story home in the highly desirable community of Lakewood. Just Painted! Brand New Tile Floor. Fabulous floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large Master bedroom with large bathroom featuring double sinks, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs loft is perfect for play area or home office. Wonderful central location with short distance to schools, shopping, restaurants and all amenities. Easy access to I-10, 202, 101 and US 60. Call/Text 602-321-7868 to schedule showing. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply and pay $35.00 NON-REFUNDABLE application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have any available units?
3606 E WINDMERE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have?
Some of 3606 E WINDMERE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 E WINDMERE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3606 E WINDMERE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 E WINDMERE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive offers parking.
Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have a pool?
No, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 E WINDMERE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 E WINDMERE Drive has units with dishwashers.
