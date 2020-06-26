All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue

3602 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3602 West San Juan Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Country Life Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home with formal dining area in Living room and a small breakfast nook in the kitchen. Tile throughout keeps your home cooler in the summer. Large backyard for kids and pets to play! Close to freeway access, schools and parks. *Renters insurance required* Pets OK upon owner approval *Security deposit is $1225, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $39.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have any available units?
3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have?
Some of 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 W SAN JUAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
