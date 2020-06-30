All apartments in Phoenix
3602 W. Libby St.

3602 West Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

3602 West Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Ready for move in 10/1 this charming home is well appointed with updated kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Large private yard with beautiful swimming pool. This one will not last long and is just what you are looking for!

Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 W. Libby St. have any available units?
3602 W. Libby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 W. Libby St. have?
Some of 3602 W. Libby St.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 W. Libby St. currently offering any rent specials?
3602 W. Libby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 W. Libby St. pet-friendly?
No, 3602 W. Libby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3602 W. Libby St. offer parking?
No, 3602 W. Libby St. does not offer parking.
Does 3602 W. Libby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 W. Libby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 W. Libby St. have a pool?
Yes, 3602 W. Libby St. has a pool.
Does 3602 W. Libby St. have accessible units?
No, 3602 W. Libby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 W. Libby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 W. Libby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
