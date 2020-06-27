3602 E CHARTER OAK Road

Modern Contemporary house near everything. This 4 Bedroom house was recently remolded and highly upgraded with some of the most modern and updated touches. Easy access to freeway and shopping. Across the street from a park with farmers market every Saturday. Nice family friendly neighborhood with many extras.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
