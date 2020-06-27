All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3602 E CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

3602 E CHARTER OAK Road

3602 East Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3602 East Charter Oak Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Modern Contemporary house near everything. This 4 Bedroom house was recently remolded and highly upgraded with some of the most modern and updated touches. Easy access to freeway and shopping. Across the street from a park with farmers market every Saturday. Nice family friendly neighborhood with many extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
3602 E CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
3602 E CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
Yes, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road offers parking.
Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 E CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College