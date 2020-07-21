All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 35826 N 33RD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
35826 N 33RD Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

35826 N 33RD Lane

35826 North 33rd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35826 North 33rd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning home in the center of Tramonto. This light and bright completely reenvisioned single story is well appointed with high end stacked stone finishes, and wood-like ceramic tile throughout. Remodeled Chef's kitchen features extended counters, white cabinets, glass and stone tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and extended custom quartz island. Custom paint, custom light fixtures, in this open concept updated floorpan. Private elevated view lot, low maintenance faux grass, stone patio, and outdoor kitchen for entertaining and relaxed sunset viewings. Turn-key gorgeous!! Community features include: Swimming pools, hot tubs, parks/playgrounds, picnic area, basketball, tennis, sand volleyball and desert trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35826 N 33RD Lane have any available units?
35826 N 33RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 35826 N 33RD Lane have?
Some of 35826 N 33RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35826 N 33RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35826 N 33RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35826 N 33RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35826 N 33RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 35826 N 33RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 35826 N 33RD Lane offers parking.
Does 35826 N 33RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35826 N 33RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35826 N 33RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35826 N 33RD Lane has a pool.
Does 35826 N 33RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 35826 N 33RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35826 N 33RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35826 N 33RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College