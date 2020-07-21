35826 N 33RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Stunning home in the center of Tramonto. This light and bright completely reenvisioned single story is well appointed with high end stacked stone finishes, and wood-like ceramic tile throughout. Remodeled Chef's kitchen features extended counters, white cabinets, glass and stone tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and extended custom quartz island. Custom paint, custom light fixtures, in this open concept updated floorpan. Private elevated view lot, low maintenance faux grass, stone patio, and outdoor kitchen for entertaining and relaxed sunset viewings. Turn-key gorgeous!! Community features include: Swimming pools, hot tubs, parks/playgrounds, picnic area, basketball, tennis, sand volleyball and desert trails.