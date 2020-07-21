3567 W CHAMA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Great gated community . Features 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with spacious open floorplan. Freshly painted throughout with brand new carpet in all of the upstairs rooms. Downstairs has easy care tile , large laundry room, half bath. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a breakfast bar with eat in space in kitchen. Upstairs master features double walk in closets, double vanity, separate toilet area. Upstairs also features bonus loft area. Full guest bath with two other good size bedrooms. Community has sparkling pool and separate spa. MORE!!!