3551 W Whispering Wind Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Open 3 Bed/3 Bath Home! Private Lot! Gated Community w/Pool & Spa!
Beautiful home with open living space. Living room has dramatic, high ceilings. Family room open to kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. 3 full bedrooms plus an office loft. Backyard is private with no homes behind and has a covered patio. 2 car garage and gated community with pool and spa.
Features
-Built in 1998
-Open living space
-Family room & living room
-Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Includes microwave, stove, oven, fridge, disposal, dishwasher
-Ceiling fans
-3 full bedrooms
-Office loft
-2-car garage
-Covered patio
-Private yard with no homes behind
-Gated community
-Assistive animals only
Read More