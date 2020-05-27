3551 W Whispering Wind Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Open 3 Bed/3 Bath Home! Private Lot! Gated Community w/Pool & Spa!



Beautiful home with open living space. Living room has dramatic, high ceilings. Family room open to kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. 3 full bedrooms plus an office loft. Backyard is private with no homes behind and has a covered patio. 2 car garage and gated community with pool and spa.



Features

-Built in 1998

-Open living space

-Family room & living room

-Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Includes microwave, stove, oven, fridge, disposal, dishwasher

-Ceiling fans

-3 full bedrooms

-Office loft

-2-car garage

-Covered patio

-Private yard with no homes behind

-Gated community

-Assistive animals only

