Phoenix, AZ
3551 W Whispering Wind Dr
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

3551 W Whispering Wind Dr

3551 West Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3551 West Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Open 3 Bed/3 Bath Home! Private Lot! Gated Community w/Pool & Spa!

Beautiful home with open living space. Living room has dramatic, high ceilings. Family room open to kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. 3 full bedrooms plus an office loft. Backyard is private with no homes behind and has a covered patio. 2 car garage and gated community with pool and spa.

Features
-Built in 1998
-Open living space
-Family room & living room
-Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Includes microwave, stove, oven, fridge, disposal, dishwasher
-Ceiling fans
-3 full bedrooms
-Office loft
-2-car garage
-Covered patio
-Private yard with no homes behind
-Gated community
-Assistive animals only
Read More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have any available units?
3551 W Whispering Wind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have?
Some of 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3551 W Whispering Wind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr offers parking.
Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr has a pool.
Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3551 W Whispering Wind Dr has units with dishwashers.

