3547 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome North Phoenix location close to the 51 & 101 with no HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with huge laundry room and Arizona Room is perfect for a kid's play area or office. Great room concept has easy access to kitchen for entertaining. Tile throughout for easy maintenance. Home has newer air conditioner for low utilities. Both bathrooms have recently been updated. The fenced yard is all rock and has an RV gate to for your toys and work trucks or boat. 2 car garage. Move-in right away! Pets allowed.