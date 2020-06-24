All apartments in Phoenix
3547 E GELDING Drive

3547 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3547 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome North Phoenix location close to the 51 & 101 with no HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath with huge laundry room and Arizona Room is perfect for a kid's play area or office. Great room concept has easy access to kitchen for entertaining. Tile throughout for easy maintenance. Home has newer air conditioner for low utilities. Both bathrooms have recently been updated. The fenced yard is all rock and has an RV gate to for your toys and work trucks or boat. 2 car garage. Move-in right away! Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
3547 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 3547 E GELDING Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3547 E GELDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 E GELDING Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3547 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3547 E GELDING Drive offers parking.
Does 3547 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3547 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
No, 3547 E GELDING Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3547 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 3547 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3547 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
