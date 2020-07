Amenities

all utils included stainless steel ceiling fan internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful 1 Bedroom one bath apartment in Phoenix. New everything. Stainless Steel Appliances. New flooring, New carpet, ceiling fan. Gorgeous bathrooms with travertine. Spacious living area. Spacious bedroom. Washer/Dryer not included. All Utilities included!! Cable and internet ready. This is a must see and amazing deal. No Pets. Rent is $700+Tax. 1 Yr Minimum Lease, 2-3 Yr preferred. Listed by Renters Warehouse.