Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3532 E BROOKWOOD Court
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

3532 E BROOKWOOD Court

3532 East Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3532 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN DESIRABLE HARBOR ISLAND! Split floor plan 2760 sq. ft. 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Beautiful Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Tops Updated Lighting. Kitchen is Open to Family Room w/Fireplace. Updated Tile in all the right places. Neutral Paint & Carpet. Ceiling Fans Newer A/C units,N/S exposure. Nice Backyard w/Play Poo w/H2O feature, Grassy Area and Covered Patio. Walking distance to Lagos, Desert Vista, Restaurants, Shopping. Greenbelt and Park Where You Can Go Fishing & Boating! Well Maintained Beautiful Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have any available units?
3532 E BROOKWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have?
Some of 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
3532 E BROOKWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court offer parking?
No, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court does not offer parking.
Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 E BROOKWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.

