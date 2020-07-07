3532 E BROOKWOOD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN DESIRABLE HARBOR ISLAND! Split floor plan 2760 sq. ft. 5 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Beautiful Kitchen w/Lots of Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Tops Updated Lighting. Kitchen is Open to Family Room w/Fireplace. Updated Tile in all the right places. Neutral Paint & Carpet. Ceiling Fans Newer A/C units,N/S exposure. Nice Backyard w/Play Poo w/H2O feature, Grassy Area and Covered Patio. Walking distance to Lagos, Desert Vista, Restaurants, Shopping. Greenbelt and Park Where You Can Go Fishing & Boating! Well Maintained Beautiful Home!