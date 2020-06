Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PHENOMENAL ARCADIA LITE LOCATION!! - This completely remodeled Mid Century Revival condo is ready to go! Wood-like flooring thoughout! Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances! Washer, dryer and fridge included! Two bedrooms and 1 bath! Cute patios both front and back! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET**There is a $30 water/sewer/trash subsidy added to rent**



(RLNE5087787)