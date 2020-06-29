All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3518 W EUGIE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3518 W EUGIE Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 PM

3518 W EUGIE Avenue

3518 West Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3518 West Eugie Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this large single level home on a Cul-D-Sac lot WITH Separate Office/Guest House! Huge yard with RV gate and parking! NO HOA! The main house has 3 very spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk in remodeled shower/bath. Hall bath has also been recently remodeled! Kitchen has a glass top electric stove built-in microwave and refrigerator freezer with a large walk in pantry. Front Family Room with brick fireplace. Huge back yard with Gazebo, & separate storage shed. Come see this today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
3518 W EUGIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 3518 W EUGIE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 W EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3518 W EUGIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 W EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 W EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 W EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College