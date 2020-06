Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in highly desirable location in Paradise Valley school district. Fantastic open floor plan with bay windows in living room, fireplace in family room. New quartz counter tops in kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, new carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint throughout. Large backyard with covered patio & storage shed. Must see! This home is equipped with a money saving solar system package! Low monthly electrical bills!