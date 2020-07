Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom home has laminate wood flooring, tile and carpet. There is huge walk-in pantry right off of the garage and laundry room. The master bedroom has a small add-on big enough for a desk or chair. Nice size yard with a storage shed. Low maint. front and backyard with faux grass in the back. All appliances included. Call this home today!