Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in charming community within walking distance to La Grande Orange and Postino's. Open floorplan with eat-in kitchen next to large family room. Family room and master bedroom have access to shaded covered patio. New granite in both bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen with access to private back patio.