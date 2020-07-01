34924 N 30TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath 3 story townhouse in great Tramonto neighborhood with hiking, views, community pools and parks. First level feature tiled entry room, laundry, and storage closet, plus access from front door or tandem garage. 2nd level features living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, 1 bedroom and full bath. 3rd level includes two additional bedrooms and 2nd bath. No yard to maintain! The home has a community pool just a few doors down, and it is walking distance to Albertson's shopping center for groceries, gas, dining options, banking and shops. Please note, tandem garage (1 bay wide, 2 spaces deep) is the only dedicated parking available for occupants. There is limited additional temporary parking for guests only - HOA is strict about parking regulations.