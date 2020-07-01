All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 34924 N 30TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
34924 N 30TH Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:07 AM

34924 N 30TH Avenue

34924 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Tramonto
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

34924 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath 3 story townhouse in great Tramonto neighborhood with hiking, views, community pools and parks. First level feature tiled entry room, laundry, and storage closet, plus access from front door or tandem garage. 2nd level features living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, 1 bedroom and full bath. 3rd level includes two additional bedrooms and 2nd bath. No yard to maintain! The home has a community pool just a few doors down, and it is walking distance to Albertson's shopping center for groceries, gas, dining options, banking and shops. Please note, tandem garage (1 bay wide, 2 spaces deep) is the only dedicated parking available for occupants. There is limited additional temporary parking for guests only - HOA is strict about parking regulations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have any available units?
34924 N 30TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have?
Some of 34924 N 30TH Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34924 N 30TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34924 N 30TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34924 N 30TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34924 N 30TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34924 N 30TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34924 N 30TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 34924 N 30TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34924 N 30TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34924 N 30TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34924 N 30TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College