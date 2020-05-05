3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

INCLUDES POOL/LAWN MAINTENANCE! SOLAR!!Beautiful updated home with great backyard featuring a sparkling pool, covered patio, pavers, and irrigated landscaping. Interior has open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and appliances and nice lighting design, plus a built in wet bar and cabinets. Fully tiled home with tastefully neutral contemporary finishes - wood look tile and 20'' beige tile. The home is well-built and has a solar program to help keep bills down. The front yard has shade trees and privacy hedge. Ample parking and ideal access to highway 51. Tenant pays solar lease, which offsets electrical bill.