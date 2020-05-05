All apartments in Phoenix
3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road

3463 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

3463 East Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
INCLUDES POOL/LAWN MAINTENANCE! SOLAR!!Beautiful updated home with great backyard featuring a sparkling pool, covered patio, pavers, and irrigated landscaping. Interior has open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and appliances and nice lighting design, plus a built in wet bar and cabinets. Fully tiled home with tastefully neutral contemporary finishes - wood look tile and 20'' beige tile. The home is well-built and has a solar program to help keep bills down. The front yard has shade trees and privacy hedge. Ample parking and ideal access to highway 51. Tenant pays solar lease, which offsets electrical bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have any available units?
3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have?
Some of 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road offers parking.
Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have a pool?
Yes, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road has a pool.
Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3463 E THUNDERBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.

