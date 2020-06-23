3444 W MORTEN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

This Beautiful Home features a Great Open floorplan...Huge courtyard style patio leads to French door entry into lrg Living Room w/upgraded carpet. Very Cool Galley Kitchen w/granite counters, pantry & a breakfast bar that opens to a beautiful family room w/fireplace. Formal Dining opens to both LR & FR. Huge Master Suite with separate dressing area, large walk-in closet & updated bath is split for privacy! Secondary bedroom are generously sized & also split from each other! HUGE laundry room with its own exit to the backyard. All of this on a nice sized low maintenance lot with NO HOA & an RV Gate! This beauty is a short walk from a park with a play area & tennis courts Laminate flooring in the other Living areas & tile in all the right places. Call YOUR REALTOR Today!