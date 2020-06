3442 N 47TH Way

Amenities

LOOKING FOR THAT SPECIAL PLACE TO CALL HOME... FROM YOUR FIRST STEP INSIDE YOU KNOW YOU HAVE FOUND IT. APPROXIMATELY 1/3 ACRE HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND ITALIAN GRANITE IN THE KITCHEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BEDROOM IS BRIGHT AND HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE MASTER BATH. BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED WITH PEDESTAL SINKS AND CUSTOM ORDERED LIGHTING. HUGE BACKYARD HAS A DIVING POOL AND IS FILLED WITH WONDERFUL MATURE TREES. WONDERFUL HOME, WITH WONDERFUL NEIGHBORS. PETS ACCEPTED WITH LANDLORD APPROVAL. NEW HIGH EFFICENT AC INSTALLED 10 MONTHS AGO. RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, POOL SERVICE AND IRRIGATION. OWNER IS REAL ESTATE AGENT IN AZ. MAY CONSIDER 6 MONTH LEASE