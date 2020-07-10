All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3439 West Hayduk Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3439 West Hayduk Road

3439 West Hayduk Road · No Longer Available
Location

3439 West Hayduk Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Available September 20th***

Dog lover's dream home! This property comes equipped with a dog door big enough for a 40 pound dog, and an enclosed dog run. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a large great room into your side yard with pavers-- open, light and bright and perfect for entertaining. Master suite includes a walk in closet and sitting room. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, Parks, picnic ramadas. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. South Mountain Park in your backyard + nearby Cesar Chavez Park and Agula Golf Course.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 West Hayduk Road have any available units?
3439 West Hayduk Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 West Hayduk Road have?
Some of 3439 West Hayduk Road's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 West Hayduk Road currently offering any rent specials?
3439 West Hayduk Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 West Hayduk Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 West Hayduk Road is pet friendly.
Does 3439 West Hayduk Road offer parking?
No, 3439 West Hayduk Road does not offer parking.
Does 3439 West Hayduk Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 West Hayduk Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 West Hayduk Road have a pool?
Yes, 3439 West Hayduk Road has a pool.
Does 3439 West Hayduk Road have accessible units?
No, 3439 West Hayduk Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 West Hayduk Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3439 West Hayduk Road does not have units with dishwashers.

