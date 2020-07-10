3439 West Hayduk Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available September 20th***



Dog lover's dream home! This property comes equipped with a dog door big enough for a 40 pound dog, and an enclosed dog run. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a large great room into your side yard with pavers-- open, light and bright and perfect for entertaining. Master suite includes a walk in closet and sitting room. COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, Parks, picnic ramadas. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. South Mountain Park in your backyard + nearby Cesar Chavez Park and Agula Golf Course.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)

$195 One time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

