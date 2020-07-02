All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3437 N 21st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3437 N 21st Ave
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

3437 N 21st Ave

3437 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3437 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Westwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home Located in Central Phoenix. Stunning Wood Laminate flooring and Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room. Stunningly beautiful kitchen is a gourmet delight, with Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, light and bright for all your entertaining.
The backyard is your own paradise with your Private Pool and Ready for your next Pool Party. Quiet Established Charming neighborhood with Historic Feel, Close to freeways, Downtown shopping, Dining and Events. Close to the airport too. Owner Prefers NO pets, but may be negotiable. Case by Case Owner approved. Pool Service Included in Rent. Rent for only $1745 Plus Tax. More Photos to follow. Call NOW this Gem Will NOT last! Full Service Mgmt. Call Crissy K for Showings 602-550-5058

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 N 21st Ave have any available units?
3437 N 21st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 N 21st Ave have?
Some of 3437 N 21st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 N 21st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3437 N 21st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 N 21st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3437 N 21st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3437 N 21st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3437 N 21st Ave offers parking.
Does 3437 N 21st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 N 21st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 N 21st Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3437 N 21st Ave has a pool.
Does 3437 N 21st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3437 N 21st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 N 21st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 N 21st Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College