3437 N 21st Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath home Located in Central Phoenix. Stunning Wood Laminate flooring and Wood Burning Fireplace in the Living Room. Stunningly beautiful kitchen is a gourmet delight, with Stainless Steel upgraded appliances, light and bright for all your entertaining.

The backyard is your own paradise with your Private Pool and Ready for your next Pool Party. Quiet Established Charming neighborhood with Historic Feel, Close to freeways, Downtown shopping, Dining and Events. Close to the airport too. Owner Prefers NO pets, but may be negotiable. Case by Case Owner approved. Pool Service Included in Rent. Rent for only $1745 Plus Tax. More Photos to follow. Call NOW this Gem Will NOT last! Full Service Mgmt. Call Crissy K for Showings 602-550-5058