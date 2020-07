Amenities

PERFECT LOCATION! This beautiful 1960's classic sits on over a quarter acre in the heart of Arcadia. At this home you are minutes always from shopping, old town Scottsdale, Arcadia high school, and much more. Inside there is 3 spacious bedrooms, a large master bathroom, and a beautiful second bathroom. The yard provides a perfect space to relax in the covered outdoor space and entertain in the huge lawn.